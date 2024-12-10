The Nottinghamshire schools whose pupils performed particularly well in their GCSEs this year have now been named.

The government’s brand new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released last week, with primary school and sixth form data expected to follow shortly. Using this data, we’ve created a league table ranking the top state secondary schools across the Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County council areas for the 2023/24 school year - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.

This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only those above with scores considered to be above or well above average.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had passing marks across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 12 Nottinghamshire schools that topped the chart:

1 . Rushcliffe Spencer Academy At the top of the list is Rushcliffe Spencer, a secondary school and sixth form in West Bridgford, in Nottinghamshire’s Rushcliffe borough. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a high Progress 8 score of 0.69 - earning it a spot in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Fernwood School Fernwood is a secondary school in Wollaton, Nottingham. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a great Progress 8 score of 0.60 - also marking it as ‘well above average’. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The West Bridgford School This is another secondary school and sixth form in West Bridgford, just south of Nottingham. It was also formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.59 - although government data warned that some of the school’s exam results have been delayed, which may impact its final score. | Google Photo Sales