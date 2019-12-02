Nottingham Forest helps inspire Sutton youngsters

Lucky Sutton primary pupils have had the chance to experience Nottingham Forest FC’s historic European Cup heritage during a visit to the school.

Children at Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School welcomed Nottingham Forest to the site as part of its community ‘Dream Big’ tour – which is aimed at inspire children to reach their full potential.

Pupils from Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School learn all about Nottingham Forest's European Cup successes.

The tour was delivered by James Mitchell and Lloyd Lacey, engagement managers at the club, who visited the school as part of the three-week programme across 25 different schools in the Flying High Trust.

James said: “It’s been amazing to finish our tour of the Flying High Trust here at Mapplewells, the pupils reaction to the trophy was incredible and it was great to see them linking our team’s European success to the values of their own trust.”

The pupils were asked to describe the tour and assembly in a few words following the visit, and left comments saying the event was “amazing”, that they want to “follow my dreams” and that “sometimes things are hard, but don’t give up”.

Tom Darby, the school’s PE specialist, said he thinks the tour will be a source of future inspiration at the schools.

He said: “During the assembly the children witness the big reveal of the trophy and are able to ask questions about the club and watch an inspirational video which follows the team through their first European Cup glory.”

He added: “It was a personal privilege for me to have made the initial contact with James Mitchell at Nottingham Forest to arrange the tour for our trust.

“It’s pleasing to think how many children have been inspired across our schools and I know the success story will be revisited by lots of staff to help children if things seem challenging.

“James and Lloyd were fantastic with the children and delivered the assembly with fun and with emphasis on the meaning behind the tour. We would like to thank them for their support and here’s to our pupils dreaming big.”