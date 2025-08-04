Nottingham College to lead regional Youth Guarantee Pilot Project

Nottingham College students at High Pavement campus

Nottingham College has been appointed by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) to lead a new pilot project under the Government’s Youth Guarantee initiative, part of the national “Get Britain Working” policy.

The project will support over 200 young people aged between 18-21 across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire who are not currently in education, employment or training (NEET), helping to boost their confidence, enhance their employability skills and support their progression towards employment.

Nottingham College has been chosen to lead a collaboration of further education (FE) providers across the region, to deliver the pilot programme between September 2025 and March 2026.

Each young person in the project will benefit from an individualised learning pathway, with smaller class sizes, flexible timetables and a dedicated key worker acting as their ‘life champion’. This personalised approach serves to address many of the complex barriers faced by young people, including mental health challenges, special educational needs, homelessness, caring responsibilities and low prior attainment.

The project will provide embedded mental health support, including commissioned services where needed; ongoing coaching and mentoring; confidence-building activities and team challenges; and individual careers advice and guidance – all with the aim of securing an employability outcome for every learner. This could include a job interview, volunteering opportunity, work placement or supported internship.

James Swift, Director of Strategic Development and Projects at Nottingham College said:

“This project is about creating real, lasting change for young people who feel like they may have been left behind – whether they have poor mental health, are unpaid caregivers, have special educational needs or disabilities, are homeless or at risk in some other way.

“At Nottingham College we’re proud to be leading a project that puts inclusion, wellbeing and opportunity at the heart of everything we do. We want to empower young people to reach their potential and be future ready, despite the difficulties they may have faced in their lives so far.”

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward said:

“Nottingham College stood out for its deep understanding of the challenges facing young people in our region and its proven ability to deliver inclusive, high-impact programmes. We’re confident that this pilot will not only transform lives but also generate valuable learning for how we tackle youth disengagement across the East Midlands. This is a bold, responsive programme, one that puts social mobility, mental health and real-world opportunity at its core.”