The T Level delivery includes support for Construction, Digital, Education & Childcare, Engineering & Manufacturing, Hairdressing, Barbering and Beauty Therapy and Health & Science.

T-levels are an alternative to A-levels, apprenticeships and other 16 to 19 courses. Equivalent in size to three A-levels, a T-level focuses on vocational skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Austin, CEO and Principal of the RNN Group said, “I am very pleased to announce that RNN Group have secured Capital T level funding to support the successful delivery of T levels at our North Notts Campus. This will enable students who study at the North Notts Campus to have access to modern, fit for purpose buildings that support the delivery of high quality T level programmes.

North Notts College wins £4 million T Level funding bid

“Our students will have access to specialist equipment and resources that will support their skills development and progression into employment.

“This is very positive for North Notts College, the local communities of Worksop and surrounding areas and supports our vision in leading innovation and skills in our communities.”

This follows recent announcements that RNN Group was successful in securing grant funding to create a new construction centre at Rotherham College which will be open for learners from September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason added, “The Group strategy, which is informed and driven by the Curriculum and Estates Strategy, clearly identifies our focus on People, Productivity and our Place in the Communities. We are ensuring that our Colleges are at the heart of their communities and exist for people to access exceptional education and training throughout their lives as the world changes.

“Creating excellent facilities and expertise will enable us to play an even greater role in developing healthy and connected communities and improve people’s life chances through the development of curriculum specialisms within our local communities.

“By delivering on our strategic aims we continue to demonstrate how we are establishing ourselves as an anchor institution in the Rotherham and North Notts area.

“I would like to thank everyone for their efforts to secure these funding opportunities.”