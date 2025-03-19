New resource pack and competitions for the kids at the County Show

Take a photo of nature, tell us a story, or design your own rosette. A new schools’ resource pack is helping kids to get creative, and learn about farming.

On Saturday 10 May, the 140th Nottinghamshire County Show will take place at the Newark Showground where thousands of visitors will be entertained by the wide range of livestock, horses, countryside competitions, local food producers, and craft stalls.

To mark the occasion; show organiser, Newark and Notts Agricultural society has partnered with Nottinghamshire County Council to produce a schools’ resource pack.

The pack is designed to help teachers and parents get young people (4-11) involved and get excited about the upcoming show, as well as to help educate them on farming and the countryside.

Children meeting miniature donkeys at the show

There is lots of information about the Nottinghamshire County Show and farming, along with a host of activities and competitions to help support their understanding, raise awareness and interest in agriculture, farming and rural life.

Alongside the usual agricultural competitions held annually, there are three new competitions aimed at children to encourage creativity and imagination. Each comes with its own prize. Competitions are aimed at ages 4-11 and can come from a school or from an individual.

Photography

Share your most stunning shots that showcase the beauty of Nottinghamshire’s countryside. All you need to do is capture Nottinghamshire’s natural beauty, whether it’s wildlife, woodland or a stunning sunset. Just nature at its best!

County Show Logo

The winner will enjoy a year’s membership to the Newark & Notts Agricultural Society, which includes VIP access to the Nottinghamshire County Show.

Story-telling – A Day in the life of a farmer

All you need to do is use the storyboard found in the resource pack to create ‘a day in the life of a farmer.’ Use words or pictures, or both to tell the best story you can.

The winner will receive family ticket to the show.

Design a rosette

Budding artists need to get those crayons, paint or pens out and design a first place Nottinghamshire County Show rosette! Just use the template in our resource pack and everything else is up to your imagination.

Entries must be received by Monday 31 March and all the details are in the pack.

Councillor Scott Carlton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “Congratulations, to the event on its 140th year! We are pleased to have worked with the Newark and Notts Agricultural Society on this resource. This builds on the work we have done to attract local groups and services to the Community Zone at The George Stephenson Hall.

“The new resource has been shared with all the schools in the county, and I would urge them to share it with their pupils and parents. We also welcome individual entries and I very much look forward to seeing how creative our 4–11-year-olds can be with so many interesting aspects of this wonderful show to explore.”

Elizabeth Halsall of the Newark and Notts Agricultural Society said: “We see this resource as a way of introducing younger people to farming and the diverse range of skills and traditions involved. They are the future of this show and we are sure that the pack and these new competitions will generate lots of interesting ideas and discussions that may start young people on a new journey of discovery, connecting them with nature and maybe into a new interest or even a new career path”

Download a PDF copy of the Schools’ Resource Pack at the event website: School Resource Pack 2025