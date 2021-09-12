New Mansfield sixth form to hold open day for prospective students

The Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, offers a range of 17 subjects at A-level, as well as the chance to combine them with other qualificiations, such as BTECs in health and social care, engineering, and sport and exercise science.

Part of West Nottinghamshire College, the sixth-form open day is on Thursday, September 23, from 5.30-7.30pm, allowing prospective students and their families the chance to explore the refurbished facilities, including a new library and canteen.

Visitors will be able to meet and speak to tutors as well as apply for courses on the night.

The Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

Jane Fishwick, assistant principal, said: “We’re looking forward to showing lots of potential new students around at the forthcoming open event, so they can explore this new environment and get their questions answered by our tutors.

To register an interest in attending the event, visit bit.ly/3C0g770