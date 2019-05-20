New home for Shirebrook gymnastic club after planning permission granted

Young gymnasts in Shirebrook will soon be able to train with state of the art equipment after the gymnastic club was given approval for a new gym.

Bolsover District council has granted planning permission for Shirebrook Gymnastics Club for change of use of storage building to gymnasium on Carter Lane.

Coach Zoe McDonald said: “We are pleased to announce that we were given confirmation of approval.

“We are still homeless and training from various locations to try and keep our club running in the interim.

“However we are hoping to be opening in our building mid June and are now trying to push through the solicitors as fast a possible and get the required works completed to the building.

She added: “This will give us a great platform from which to create some really great little gymnasts.

“We’re aiming for big things at Shirebrook Gymnastics club, pushing to get children into England and BG squads within the next three to four years and down the line hopefully create an Olympian.”

The decision was made after the club had to make last minute plans to move after a previous application was shelved due to the property not being suitable.

Plans for the new gym are pictured.