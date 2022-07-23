New adult learning centre set to replace print shop at Mansfield college

Portland Charity is a national specialist college and registered care home for people with disabilities.

Portland Charity has operated a small print shop, Portland Print, on campus for many years, offering printing and finishing services to businesses and community groups.

But with the increase in digital media, the demand for this service has reduced and rather than generating funds for the charity it now costs staff to operate the print shop.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We have therefore made the decision to close Portland Print from August 19 to make way for a brand-new Adult Learning Centre that will enable more people with disabilities to participate in our specialist programmes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will not take any new orders after August 3.”

The charity first opened the shop under Sheltered Workshop Portshel Industries in 1961 to provide a range of work opportunities for people with disabilities.

In 1991, Portshel Industries was extended and Portland Print was introduced.

At its peak, Portshel Industries employed around 20 disabled people. The three remaining staff have all been offered redeployment or redundancy in line with their wishes.

Mark Dale, principal and CEO of Portland Charity, said: “I want to thank our loyal customers for their support and our fantastic team who have delivered an exceptional print service.

“Since opening in 1961, Portshel Industries has supported our mission to provide more job opportunities for disabled people.

“As a Disability Confident Employer, we actively encourage applications from disabled people for all our roles.

“We are proud to employ a diverse workforce in an accessible workplace, leading the way in our region for disability employment.