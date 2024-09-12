Nationfried: GK Barry and Harry Pinero open new takeaway joint with nationwide, dishing out nuggets

As students in Nottingham gear up for Freshers’ Week, a new study from Nationwide finds most are concerned about the cost of living and have worries about the big move

As students in Nottingham prepare to start university, new research from Nationwide reveals over three quarters (78%) have worries about moving away from home and 88% say they are concerned about the cost of living.

Naturally, emotions are mixed as the majority of students in the city (91%) are excited to make the move and become independent, seeing it as an opportunity to make new friends (38%) and manage their own money (20%).

But while they might be gearing up to start their new life, a fifth of those starting university this year in the UK (17%) feel unprepared. Missing family and friends (45%), feeling out of their comfort zone (39%) and budgeting (37%) top the list of student worries - revealing that despite being eager for their first taste of freedom they wouldn’t shy away from a bit of guidance.

And in a practical sense, they’re not set up with the skills they need - be that culinary or financial. A third (33%) of students in Nottingham describe their cooking style as simple and of those starting uni this year, over a quarter across the country (28%) are worried about making bad money decisions.

To help students find their way as they take their first big step to independence, Nationwide has teamed up with social media superstars GK Barry and Harry Pinero to share relatable anecdotes to wide-eyed students and shed light on their own experiences of growing up. Opening the doors for one night to Nationwide’s takeaway takeover, NationFried, the iconic duo took to the fryers to serve up an evening of delicious grub and chat to students about how they’re feeling as they start their university days.

Former Nottingham Trent student and TikTok icon, GK Barry, said:“Having moved away to university, I know firsthand that it can be a big step. It was a pleasure to open the doors to NationFried with Harry Pinero last night and welcome students in to chat about their concerns before they go to uni. By sharing our own experiences of growing up, I hope it gives students reassurance as they navigate their move. Getting in on the perks of Nationwide’s FlexStudent account will certainly help them on their way.”

As the research also revealed over half of the city’s existing students (59%) have burnt through their maintenance loan too early in the past, GK Barry and Harry Pinero chatted to students about how they plan to manage their pennies when the lump sum hits their account. Having the chance to sit down and think about planning ahead can help them start the new term being mindful about their spending – as over two thirds of those who have already started uni in the region (73%) wish they had spent their maintenance loan more wisely.

Social media personality, Harry Pinero, said: “Nothing beats sitting down for a good chat over a box of fried chicken - particularly with GK Barry! Getting stuck into our new roles behind the counter at takeaway joint, NationFried, to serve students delicious food and tunes along with sharing our experiences of growing up was the perfect combo. Now, we hope they’ll enjoy the perks of the FlexStudent account and tell their mates to get in on the action too!”

The cost-of-living continues to tighten purse strings as on average students in the Midlands city say they would need an extra £450 per month to live the lifestyle they want. Just over a quarter of these students (26%) said they get a takeaway at least once a week and on average they spend £46 on takeaways each month. So, knowing that a bit of extra cash can go a long way, Nationwide is helping hungry students with £120 of Just Eat vouchers and a £100 in cash as one of the many perks of its FlexStudent account.

Tom Riley, President of Student Deals at NationFried, commented: “We know moving away from home for the first time can be daunting, with our research showing most students have worries as they head to university. We’re thrilled to have teamed up with GK Barry and Harry Pinero to open NationFried and give students the chance to chat about their big move over some tasty food. We know that students in Nottingham like to treat themselves, spending an average of £46 a month on takeaways, so it made perfect sense to not only give those opening a FlexStudent current account £100 cashback, but also to join forces with Just Eat and give them a lip-smacking perk of £120 worth of vouchers.”

For more information about the FlexStudent account and to hear more from GK Barry and Harry Pinero at the NationFried takeaway event, head to: nationfried.co.uk