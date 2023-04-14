National Offer Day: 25 Mansfield and Ashfield schools rated as good and outstanding by Ofsted

Thousands of families will receive a primary school place offer for their child next week, kickstarting the beginning of their primary education journey.

It is not long until parents in Mansfield and Ashfield will be told which primary school place has been offered to their child for the next academic year.

The allocation day for primary school places in the area is April 17, according to Nottinghamshire Council.

We’ve taken a look at the town primary schools rated good or outstanding at their most recent full inspection.

Schools rated as such receive an inspection about every four years to confirm that the school status remains.

The follow-up inspection is an ungraded inspection.

If inspectors find evidence that a school is better than it was, or that standards may be declining, education chiefs will carry out a full inspection with graded judgements within 1 to 2 years of the date of the ungraded inspection.

Where a school receives more applications than places available, not all applications will be successful and parents can appeal.

Here are 24 primary schools currently rated as outstanding or good by Ofsted - has your child applied to be a pupil at one of these schools?

Redgate Primary Academy, Somersall Street, Mansfield - Good The two-day visit by Ofsted inspectors in March last year found that Redgate was a "friendly and inclusive" school, where the key mantra was "caring, sharing and learning together". They said: "Pupils receive personalised, good-quality care and education, and they enjoy their time in school."

The Flying High Academy Ladybrook, Somersall Street, Mansfield - Good Ofsted said, after a two-day inspection in January 2022: "Pupils enjoy coming to Flying High Academy because they like to learn. Leaders expect pupils to behave well and to achieve highly. Pupils move around school sensibly. They are respectful of adults and each other. Pupils work hard in their lessons. Pupils behave well in lessons and around school."

Anthony Bek Primary School, Rotherham Road, Pleasley - Good The school was praised for its "purposeful, busy atmosphere" and how pupils are well-behaved and polite. Ofsted said: "Anthony Bek is a welcoming school. Pupils say they enjoy school. They say they feel safe. They know there is always a member of staff they can speak to if they have worries. Leaders and staff ensure pupils are happy and ready to learn. They have high expectations of what all pupils can achieve."

Stubbin Wood School, Common Lane, Shirebrook - Outstanding Ofsted said that leaders have "high ambitions" for pupils and, highlighting the school's kindness curriculum, support all children "to make a positive contribution to society". Its report said: "Pupils feel safe and are happy at Stubbin Wood School. They enjoy attending the school because of the strong relationships they have with the staff who care for them. One pupil said 'teachers are fabulous, and I don't know what we would do without them'."

