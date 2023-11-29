A Kirkby-in-Ashfield woman and ex-student of West Nottinghamshire College took to the stage in London last week for her talents in plastering.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Intermediate Certificate in Plastering student Caroline Moor was presented with the runner-up certificate for ‘student of the year’ in the plastering category in the London’s Barbican.

The Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) awards, in partnership with the Worshipful Company of Plaisterers, was held on Tuesday (21 November), at Plaisterers’ Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are held annually to promote and encourage high levels of craftsmanship in the finishes and interiors sector.

Caroline receiving her award from Lord Mayor of the City of London, Michael Mainelli.

Caroline’s trophy will accompany her Principal’s Award which she scooped at the college’s celebration of achievement held this summer and is further recognition of her hard work and talent.

Caroline, 39, was presented with the accolade by the Lord Mayor of The City of London, Michael Mainelli, who raced from a meeting with King Charles and the president of South Korea to attend the event!

Plastering teacher Jamie Higgins accompanied her to the event. Guests included a former Sheriff of London, Peter Cook, who befriended Caroline; the Lord Mayor of London Michael Mainelli and Alan Dedicoat, who hosted the proceedings, and is better known for being the voice of the National Lottery and hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline decided to enrol on the one-year course after buying a house with her partner which she describes as “basic and needing replastering throughout.”

Caroline sits proudly with her certificate.

She said: “I thought I would have a go at the plaster renovations myself. I’ve always been quite artistic and got a grade A in art at school, so I looked forward to enrolling on the plastering course.”

Caroline busily fit in the three-days-a-week at college alongside working 12-hour shifts on Mondays and Tuesdays and found her skills soon developed.

Now qualified, she is getting stuck into the home renovations and has already completed areas of the bathroom and kitchen, which she is impressed with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I recently lost my horse Freddie which has set me back emotionally and I’ve not wanted to do much, but I am determined to pick up where I left off now. I’m working nights in retail and I’m starting to pick up some plastering work gradually.”

Plastering teacher Jamie Higgins with Caroline Moor.

Jamie said: “Caroline’s strengths are her hard work, dedication and attention to detail. She is also very competitive and will be quietly disappointed that she didn’t claim top prize!