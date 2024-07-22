Multi-skills sports day gets youngsters active

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sports students at West Nottinghamshire College brought the academic year to an action-packed close with a multi-skills sports day for local schoolchildren.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 2 pupils at Mansfield’s King Edward Primary School enjoyed an afternoon of games and athletics, organised and led by students on the Level 3 Advanced CIMSPA Sport and PA Practitioner (coaching) course.

Teachers and pupils gathered on the school’s sports field where sports students led the multi-skills sports event which brought together the broad range of athletic skills that they have coached and taught the children throughout the last academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their practical coursework focusing on coaching children in sports, Aiden Scott, Freddie Smith, Reanna Davies, Dexter Morley and Elliot Redfern have worked with the pupils every week at the school on Littleworth in Mansfield.

A great afternoon ending a great year of PE partnership between West Notts and King Edward Primary S

This is the first time that the college’s sports curriculum has worked with a school to develop the sports students and the curriculum, bringing a realistic work-based approach.

Aiden Scott, 18, said: “We’ve watched them develop and build their talents and confidence since last September. In the autumn term we coached them indoors in a small hall where noise had to be kept to a minimum, focussing on football-based and other fundamental sports skills.

“Working with them has shown us how to build that rapport with a young audience as well as how to monitor behaviours and safe delivery of physical activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dexter Morley, 18, said: “We watched how the children developed, seeing them begin quite independently but they soon learnt to work together and make more friendships, teaming up with other pupils they don’t know as well.

Sports students learnt to understand behaviour patterns

“We’ve built a great bond with the classes, getting to know their behaviour patterns and it’s been great to see them really engage with the sports and the multi-skills afternoon captured all of their talents brilliantly.”

Programme area leader for sport Scott Corah said: “The multi-skills event has summarised everything that the students have been working towards throughout the academic year.

“They’ve worked confidently and creatively on introducing ball skills, fundamentals of movement and striking and fielding, and athletics with King Edwards’ year 2 pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been really good to see them embed these elements and to see them adapt their coaching practice for a young audience.”

A range of games took place on the King Edward Primary School's field

King Edward Primary School’s physical education lead Gemma Goddard said: “It's been fantastic to see the learners develop and get a hands-on experience while our children benefit from sporty role models in and around school and enhancing our PE curriculum. Learners delivered fun and exciting lessons that engaged all of our children it has been fantastic to see their physical literacy skills develop which they will continue to grow.

Having completed their studies, the students are now looking at going into a variety of employment including coaching individuals within sports clubs, working in gyms and even returning to college to study on the Level 2 Fitness course.