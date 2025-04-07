Multi-academy trust creates pioneering biodiversity role to help children engage with nature

Bluecoat Primary Academy pupils having fun in local nature.

An East Midlands based Multi Academy Trust (MAT) has become the first to create a dedicated position to promote biodiversity and sustainability at its schools, encouraging children to engage with nature at all ages.

Archway Learning Trust, which operates schools across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire, has brought in experienced biodiversity expert Ben Wright to create bespoke solutions for each of its academies, and help each school meet its sustainability goals.

It forms part of wider goals from the Trust, which educates some of Nottingham and Derby’s most deprived children, to ensure each child has access to a green space. According to Fields in Trust, there were 6.3 million people in Great Britain living more than a 10-minute walk from a green space in 2024, making initiatives like these more important than ever.

Ben Wright, Biodiversity Officer at Archway Learning Trust, said: “Archway is committed to giving its children the best opportunities, not just academically but to ensure we are moulding helpful and thoughtful future citizens. We’re acutely aware that a number of our children come from inner city areas and don’t have an easy access to a green space or a garden to play in. This can have wide reaching detrimental impacts on a child’s development, education and mental wellbeing.

Children across Archway schools in Nottingham and Derby have been embracing the outdoors.

“We look at each school individually, its location and the demographic of its pupils, to best understand how we can support them and tailor our biodiversity and sustainability projects, so every child gets the most out of their time at the school.”

So far, with the support of Archway Learning Trust, Ben has created a nature garden at Bluecoat Primary Academy and a nature pond at Bluecoat Bentinck Primary Academy. Alongside this, he has worked to deliver a Rewilding Campuses project at Bluecoat Aspley Academy, which focuses on restoring native plants to support new and existing habitats.

Ben’s upcoming projects will see him create a community garden at Alvaston Moor Academy, which involves working closely with alternative provision students to provide an alternative learning environment that teaches them practical skills. Through the project, pupils will create a space to host seasonal events the community can celebrate in.

Sustainability is a key goal for the Trust and Ben’s role as biodiversity officer also focuses on how Archway can operate its schools with the least impact on the planet. For example, a water tank has been installed at Bluecoat Beechdale Academy, which captures, stores and harvests rainwater. The project not only helps the academy meet its sustainability goals, but also provides useful learning tools in Science and Geography lessons for pupils.

Sian Hampton, CEO at Archway Learning Trust, added: “We have an over-arching goal at the Trust to engage our pupils at all ages and stages of their education with nature, as well as working towards ways we can reduce the carbon footprint of our sites across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire.

“Employing a dedicated member of the team, who has a wealth of experience and creativity in the area, has allowed us to make significant strides towards these commitments, particularly over the last year, and create a clear target for the academies operating in our Trust and for those which join us in the future.

“We’ve secured various funding pots, including the National Education Nature Park Grant, which is a testament to the excellent work our staff are doing to drive our programme forward, and is a reflection of the innovative nature of our projects and big vision for the future.”

Archway Learning Trust operates 10 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire. It is Nottingham’s biggest MAT, educating one third of Nottingham’s children.