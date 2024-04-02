Motor vehicle students get revved up at Donington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donington Park hosts the biggest car and motorbike racing series in the UK and is a popular choice for track day drivers.

The GT Cup is one of the UK’s leading sports car categories, catering for all levels of driver ability and starring a range of top machinery.

In the lead up to the prestigious GT Cup Championship this April, students attended the pre-race day testing. Principal Andrew Cropley also went along and said how much he enjoyed seeing the cars on the track as well as being prepped and fine-tuned in the pits.

Students and staff enjoyed a day out at Donington Park

Students had access to all areas, watching race teams preparing for the start of the GT Cup championship, with lots of racing on view. The learners had the opportunity to talk to the race teams and walk around the pit areas – and one even got to sit in one of the cars. Supercars such as Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren impressed everyone.

Level 1 motor vehicle student Afsaan Kamali said: “I really enjoyed the day and being able to talk to the teams was a fantastic opportunity. It made me figure out how to get into motor sports as a future career opportunity.”

Pete Brochocki, head of department for motor vehicle said: “Donington Park Race Circuit is an extremely important circuit in MotorSport Vision’s portfolio. In addition to hosting all the UK’s major four-wheeled series, it is also the venue for both World Superbike and British Superbike events, where some of the best international riders push their 220bhp race bikes to the absolute limit.