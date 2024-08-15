More top A Level grades than last year for Samworth Church Academy students

Connor Summerell (AABB) and George Yardley

Students attended Samworth Church Academy to collect their A Level results in a year which saw the academy achieve more top A Level results than last year.

Principal at The Samworth Church Academy, Lisa McVeigh said, “With memories of lock downs and social distancing fading, it is easy to forget the class of 2024 also suffered huge disruption to their education. However, yet again, our students have shown such character and resilience, and have done fantastically well this year showing solid improvement from last year for the Academy, especially at the top end of the grades. This reflects two years of hard work and strong support from home and from our great people here at the Academy, especially our dedicated Sixth Form team. We are beyond proud of our students, they are simply fantastic young people and we can’t wait to see what they achieve next!

"As we state every year, today’s results are fantastic and a great cause for celebration. However, we continue to have a long term and ambitious wide-ranging vision to help all our students have fantastic lives after they leave us, and we will do everything we can to continue to build on today’s successes in the years ahead.”

Notable results included Ellie Harrison, who achieved A A A and says she is happy with her results and looking forward to studying Medicine at Nottingham University.

Evie Mason, Grace Smart, Connor Summerell, Jack Jackson

Zoe Orzechowska achieved A*A*C and is looking forward to studying Graphic Design at Leeds University.

Connor Summerell achieved A, A, B, B and will now go on to study Politics and Spanish at university.