More SEND assessment requests made in Nottinghamshire as charity warns of 'disastrous' waits across England

More requests for special educational needs assessments were made for children in Nottinghamshire last year, new figures show.

An education, health and care (EGH) plan is a legal document identifying the needs of a child or young person, and setting out the additional support required to meet those special educational needs.

To receive an EHC, a request must be made to the relevant local authority to carry out an assessment.

A charity said EHC plans are crucial for many children to access education, but warned of the impact of ‘disastrous’ waits for an assessment.

Department for Education figures show 1,719 requests for an EHC needs assessment were made in Nottinghamshire in 2024 – up from 1,380 the previous year.

A total of 1,448 EHC needs assessments were carried out in the area last year, and the decision was to issue a plan in 89 per cent of cases.

Of the new plans issued, 38 per cent were issued within the statutory 20 weeks.

Meanwhile, 63 per cent were issued between 20 and 52 weeks.

Across England, 154,500 requests for an EHC assessment were received in 2024 – up 12 per cent on the year before.

But Just 46 per cent of new plans were issued within the statutory 20 weeks last year – down from 50 per cent the year before.

Another 46 per cent waited between 20 and 52 weeks, and seven per cent waited over a year.

Claire Coussins, director of fundraising and engagement at Kids, said: "There is no surprise in these figures given the realities we hear from families every day, and it is crucial to listen to the experience of those this affects most.

"Every day, we hear from the families behind these statistics – many at crisis point – waiting years for support and feeling immense guilt just for trying to give their child a fair chance."

She explained EHC plans are, for many families, ‘the only reason their child is able to attend school at all’, adding: “Long waiting lists for assessment, diagnosis or treatment for mental health difficulties are disastrous for disabled children who often experience worse mental health because their disability-related support needs have not been met earlier in their childhood."

The figures show autistic spectrum disorder was the most common primary type of need among those issued a new EHC plan across England, accounting for 28 per cent of plans.

This was also the case in Nottinghamshire, where it accounted for 47 per cent of new plans.

Arooj Shah, chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, said: “We urge the Government to set out a comprehensive SEND reform plan that ensures children and their families get the support they need and deserve," she said.

Bridget Phillipson MP (Lab), Education Secretary, said: "We inherited a SEND system on its knees, and at the heart of these figures are families fighting for support that should just be readily available.

"Too many children are not having their needs identified at an early enough stage, creating a vicious cycle of overwhelmed local services and children’s support needs escalating to crisis point. "Through our Plan for Change, we’re improving things right now, and will break this vicious cycle with wide-ranging reform."