More job losses at Mansfield's West Notts College

More job losses have been announced today at Mansfield's West Notts college.

The announcement comes after the troubled college was bailed out by the Government by a total of £10 million in just six months.

Up to 72 jobs are at risk of redundancy, as part of proposals to lose 55 staff.

The college ended the use of corporate credit cards for senior staff earlier this year, after former principal Dame Asha Khemka claimed more than £40,000 in expenses over five years.

A spokesman for the college, which has campuses in Kirkby and Sutton, said few direct teaching roles would be affected.

However, the college's construction and employability training centre in Attercliffe, Sheffield, will close.

The spokesman said, in a statement: “The college has entered a period of consultation with staff and their trade unions after commencing the second of a two-phase restructure, designed to bring financial stability and ensure we are the right size to serve our communities.

“Unfortunately, 72 colleagues have been placed at risk of redundancy as part of proposals to lose 55 staff.

"These are mainly in management and support roles, with very few direct teaching posts affected.

“This final phase has been informed by the curriculum-planning process for the 2019/20 academic year and will see the current breadth of provision retained at our campuses in Mansfield and Ashfield.

“However, it includes the closure of our construction and employability training centre in Sheffield, which is under-utilised and no longer viable.

“In developing these proposals we have worked hard to minimise the impact on students, in particular on their teaching and learning, although some non-essential student-facing services will be delivered slightly differently.

“These changes are no reflection on our hard-working and dedicated staff, who have remained extremely professional during this difficult time.

"We are committed to supporting all those affected and will seek to place people into other roles wherever possible or help them find employment elsewhere.

“Although highly regrettable, the measures are expected to save £2.2m on our annual pay bill and are another crucial step towards our financial recovery.

“This will create a staffing structure that is fit-for-purpose, mirrors the size of the college, and focuses on priority areas.

“Crucially, it will ensure that we are sustainable moving forwards.”