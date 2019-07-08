Meden School to celebrate achievement evening with a special guest.

Staff and students at Warsop's Meden School are set to hold their annual celebration evening awards ceremony at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, on Sookholme Road.

The evening, which set to take place on Thursday, July 11, is to recognise pupils by giving them awards for achievement, attitude and overcoming issues.

The evening will celebrate the varying successes of pupils for the 2018/19 academic year, with more than 90 students set to receive awards; comprising subject awards, 'Spirit of Meden' awards, 'Attitude to Learning' awards and headteacher’s awards.

The event will also include speeches from headteacher Chris James, and special guest, international cricketer Jake Ball, who attended the school.

Speaking about the evening, Mr James said: “Our students work extremely hard all year and the achievement evening is a great way to celebrate this hard work and effort.

"The evening is a wonderful way to end a busy school year and to see staff, students and parents celebrating the academic and personal develop achievements of our students underpins our school motto of ‘work hard, be kind’.

"Having a former pupil like Jake Ball explain his achievements in international cricket allows students to believe anything is possible if they work hard and are focused in their studies.”