Meden School students celebrate A-Level results

Students throughout the college have achieved some outstanding personal results and with some remarkable stories of determination and perseverance.

Pupils at Meden School in Mansfield - which is part of the Nova Education Trust - have been celebrating following a successful set of results in their A-Levels.

All students have done tremendously well and those who aspired to attend university, succeeded in securing a place at their first-choice university, including some of the top Russell Group institutions.

These students will leave Meden and go on to study all across the country. Example include Megan going to Durham to study Chemistry, Alyesha to Northumbria to study Biomedical Sciences and Dominic to Aberdeen to study Engineering.

The college also has multiple students who are going on to do apprenticeships or are going straight into a career, including Simran who is working with Royal Mail, Elliott with Network Rail, and Tristan with the RAF.

These are just a few of the fantastic students, all of whose accomplishments demonstrate the school values of aspiration, excellence and achievement.

Holly Smith, Head of Meden College, said: "It is important to acknowledge the challenges faced by students during their A-Levels.

"Many of our students have faced difficult personal circumstances during their time at Meden College. However, with resilience and determination, they have gained fantastic results in spite of these challenges.

"One of our students, Katie, was forced to re-take a year due to a major operation. In spite of this, she is delighted to be off to her first-choice university, Lincoln, where she will go on to study journalism.

"It is also heartwarming to see how the students at Meden College have supported each other throughout their A-Level studies. We hope that the great friendships they have made during their time here will persist long into the future.

"This year, we were lucky enough to have twins Bobbie and Tom study with us, who both achieved amazing results and who will both go on to complete apprenticeships in their chosen fields. This is despite Tom having a BMX accident before the start of his exams which resulted in him breaking multiple bones and puncturing a lung.

"We are so proud of them both and how they have supported each other throughout and it was nice to see them collect their results and celebrate together.

"We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2025. Their results reflect years of hard work, resilience and a determination to succeed despite challenges they have faced.

"Our students leave Meden College with not only impressive grades, but also the skills, confidence, and ambition to thrive in the next stage of their lives. We can’t wait to see what they go on to achieve.

"We would like to thank all of the parents, carers and staff members who have helped support our Year 13s through their A-Level studies and would like to once again congratulate our amazing students for their fantastic results. Good luck for the future, we can’t wait to see what you go on to accomplish next."