Meden School 'buzzing' with GCSE results

Meden School pupils

Meden School in Mansfield, part of the Nova Education Trust, was buzzing on Thursday as students collected a fantastic set of GCSE results after a nervous wait this summer.

The hall was full to the brim with anxious students and their families, waiting to open their envelope with great trepidation.

Since the start of Year 10, the school has been tremendously proud of this cohort due to their sheer determination and strong work ethic, rising to each challenge with great decorum.

Meden School pupils

Celebrating some of the highest grades were Natalie (5 x 9s, 4 x 8s), Chelsea (5 x 9s, 3 x 8s, 1 x D*), Megan (3 x 9s, 5 x 8s, 1 x 7), Julia (7 x 9s, 3 x 8s) and Ashton (5 x 9s, 1 x 8, 1 x 7, 2 x Ds).

A special mention also goes to Will Harris, who received a letter from OCR congratulating him on the quality of his work in CNAT Sport Science this summer.

Will was one of the top performers in the country in this subject which is a fantastic achievement and testament to his hard work throughout.

Another special mention for Eustina, who joined the school from Zimbabwe at the end of Year 10 and secured the grade 3 qualifications she needed to start her T Level course at college. .

Meden School pupils

Headteacher, Jim Smith, said: "I just want to pass on my congratulations to all our students receiving results. I know how hard they've worked for them and they are very well deserved.

"Today was the day that they have been working towards throughout their secondary journey and it was a privilege to talk to them and their families, to offer our support, and to share in their successes as we received some of our strongest results to date.

"These grades will enable students to begin the next chapter in their educational journey wherever that may take them and I am super proud of everything they have achieved. Good luck everyone for the future.

"Special thanks go to our Meden staff for their unwavering dedication to our students - and the wider community we work with to support our young people to achieve their very best. Your support is invaluable and very much appreciated."