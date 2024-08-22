Meden School 'buzzing' on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meden School in Market Warsop - part of the Nova Education Trust - is buzzing on GCSE results day.

There have been some amazing results throughout the school and some of the special stories include...

Tia Parker was overwhelmed with her results and can't quite believe what she had achieved. She is one of the most improved students and has come such a long way in two years after initially struggled to go in to lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by her Mum, Tia was so determined to achieve and has worked so hard to achieve her very best.

Students celebrate their GCSE results

Today she picked up her grades which were two Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and a Grade 6, as well as a L2 D* and a L2D.

She is now looking forward to studying A Levels at Meden College.

Dylan R and Gabriel D were really pleased with their results which they had both worked hard to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Achieving 9, 9, 8, 8, 8, 7, 7, 6 and L2Dist, Dylan will now go on and study his A Levels at Meden College.

Excitement for students on GCSE results day

Gabriel, who lives in Worksop, achieved 9, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8, 7 and L2 Merit.

He will now study his A Levels at Outwood Academy which is closer to his home address.

Both boys reflected on their journey and felt that it was important to take pride in your work to put in the extra effort needed to achieve your very best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen G, Jessica D and Sophie P were thrilled with their results.

Although they had found studying GCSEs difficult at times, they are now very excited to be able to concentrate on the next step in their journey.

All three friends are now off to West Nottinghamshire College.

Imogen achieved 6, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 4, 3 and L2 pass and will be studying her A Levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica achieved 7, 7, 6, 6, 5, 5, 5 and 4 and will also be studying her A Levels.

Sophie, who achieved 6, 6, 6, 6, 5, 5, 5, 3 and L2 Distin*, will be studying T levels which will help her achieve her ambition to be a midwife.

Jasmine Jones was a little shocked about her results.

Achieving 9, 9, 8, 8, 8, 8, 7, 6 and L2 Distin*, Jasmine has enrolled at Meden College to study her A Level exams and wants to go to a top university to study in the field of Bio Chemical Science.

Her Mum was thrilled that Jasmine has achieved so much hard work and couldn't be prouder of her. To celebrate, Jasmine and her family were going for some well-deserved breakfast.

Talia Cotton has completed her enrolment for Meden College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by her sister Beth, a former Meden Student who begins her second year of Marine Biology at the University of Hull, Talia was quite overwhelmed by her results.

With ambitions to become a Vet, Talia achieved 8, 7, 7, 7, 6, 6, 6 and 6.

She is looking forward to completing her A Level studies and is ready for the next challenge in her life.