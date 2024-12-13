Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School celebrate partnership with Mansfield Town Football Community Trust

Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School in Sutton in Ashfield, welcomed visitors from Mansfield Town Football Community Trust in to school this week, and they arrived bearing a gift!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Town Community Trusts’ Community Manager, Gary Shaw, and colleague Remi Luke (Head of Coaching, Sport and Physical Activity) delivered a banner to the school, a gift marking the long-term partnership the school and Mansfield Town Community Trust have fostered, delivering sports sessions for all pupils.

Gary Shaw is Community Manager at Mansfield Town Community Trust, and he said, “We wanted to present Mapplewells with one of our banners to acknowledge their ongoing partnership with Mansfield Town Community Trust. The Community Trust is the charitable part of the football club, and we support schools in sports sessions throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mapplewells’ is a long-standing partner, and we run various activities with their children during the year, -coaching and teaching football skills. Later in the new year, children will also join in a sponsored penalty shoot-out competition. The child that scores the most will win a medal, and we have lots of additional awards to give out including footballs, autographed shirts, tickets and the like to encourage children to have fun whilst they are learning their new skills.”

Adults are Gary Shaw (left), Remi Luke (centre) and Headteacher, Andrew Whittle (right) with children at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School.

Andrew Whittle is Headteacher at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, and he said, “Our children love learning new sports skills, including football skills and training sessions with our partners from Mansfield Town Community Trust. Children get to sample working with trained coaches and take part in exciting initiatives and competitions throughout the year. It’s an inclusive and well thought out sports programme, and we look forward to putting up our new banner and seeing what exciting opportunities our children take part in next year.”