Mapplewells has the gold standard for taking part in sports

Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School in Sutton in Ashfield has been awarded the coveted School Games Gold by Sheffield Hallam University.

Contracted by Sport England, the Sport Industry Research Centre at the university asks schools to undergo a stringent validation process to see if they provide a strong sports programme.

An independent report said the school had ‘outstanding’ provision for extra curricular activity, with very high attendance with around 73 per cent pupils taking part.

The report also said the school had exceeded its requirements concerning its PE curriculum, and delivering accessible sports for pupils of any capability.

Rikki Platts, year six teacher and PE co-ordinator at Mapplewells said, “It was a pleasure leading the PE in school last year and having the hard work recognised by achieving the gold award.

“The support from both the coaches from Next Level Sports was incredible.

“A huge thank you to all of those involved.”

Tom Darby, the new PE specialist at the school, added that he was pleased that the report highlighted so many positives at the school.

He said: “We are delighted to have achieved the gold award in recognition of the team’s commitment to the development of competition across our school and into the community.

“After successfully achieving the bronze award in the past academic year, the step up to the gold award this year demonstrates the hard work that has taken place to win this prestigious award.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the key staff which were involved in the school games process.

“There is no doubt that this award would not have been possible without support of the parents and community so a big thank you to you all.

“And finally a huge thank you to all the pupils for their enthusiasm over the year which has inspired every child to engage in lessons and enjoy a variety of sports.

“Moving forward, we have already put in place new ideas and schemes this year to try and secure the gold award for the second year running.

“We are very much looking forward to another successful year with even more opportunities for our pupils.

Ten-year-old Thomas Williams, head boy at the school, said: “I am proud of my school because it shows how much we are into our sports.

“We play lots of sports, all the usual ones plus others like basketball, dodgeball and handball.

“We have lots of afterschool and lunchtime clubs too. I go to the basketball and running clubs, but cricket is my favourite sport overall.”