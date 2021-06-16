Mansfield's West Notts College hosts summer open day virtually due to Covid restrictions

The event will now take place virtually instead of at the college’s Derby Road campus on Saturday, June 26 following the news that Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until at least Monday, July 19.

College bosses say individuals can still find out all they need to know about the hundreds of courses starting at the college from September 2021, as tutors and support staff will be online to offer advice and support.

Tutors from A Levels, construction, engineering, hairdressing, public services, sport, music, health and social care and more will be available to talk about the multi-level programmes of study as well as the facilities and equipment which students get to experience on their courses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield’s West Notts College has announced its summer open day showcasing its courses, apprenticeships and facilities will be held online later this month.

The apprenticeship team will be on-hand to discuss the various sectors which an apprentice can learn in while earning a wage – and people can register their interest in vacancies and courses on the day.

And the A Levels team will be speaking about the new Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College, which is due to open in Mansfield town centre in September.

For those aged over 16 years of age, the Access to University Team will be available to discuss the variety of courses designed to be the stepping stone to attending university-level courses in subjects such as business, law, nursing, social services, science, teacher training, humanities and sport science.

Student services manager Stephanie Hoult said: “We’re delighted that we’re still able to offer all of our course advice and information to everyone at an online version of the open event. Everything is in place for our teaching and support staff to welcome individuals to the virtual event so that they can get the latest information ready for enrolling on their studies this September.

“There are some exciting new courses scheduled for September as well as lots of great student activities and initiatives for everyone to get involved in and we can’t wait to welcome our new and returning students back to our college campuses.”

Anyone interested in attending the online event can book at https://wnc-open-day-june-2021.eventbrite.co.uk/?aff=pr