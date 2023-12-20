Mansfield’s mayor enjoys college’s festive fair

A double-helping of yuletide fun, shopping and fundraising was enjoyed at West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road campus last week.

Wednesday’s Christmas market (13 December), which was hosted by business students’ learning company, The Eventors, was the first event which they have organised with the aim of raising funds for the learning company itself, and the first Christmas market they have planned.

The market welcomed companies such as Project D (doughnuts), Visionize, Top Secret Stories, Pretty Crafted and Wadds Wax Wares.

Students hosted a range of fun stalls and games to win prizes on, all decked out in Christmas themes. These included decorating gingerbread men, guess the name of the gonk, send a candy cane and guess the number of treats in the stocking.

Business students' Vizionise company were selling power banks, hoodies and notebooks

Programme area leader for business, Kim Carlin, said: “The planning began in early October, and I’ve been really impressed with how the students utilised their business skills and knowledge to plan, organise and run the whole event.

“Thank you to everyone who attended. We hope we helped everyone with some Christmas shopping and some little personal treats.”

Thursday’s Christmas fair (14 December) was equally colourful and busy, thanks to the childcare and education curriculum’s efforts.

They provided an assortment of stalls including a Christmas cards and crafts stall, book sale, a cake and bake sale, and games including name the teddy, guess how many sweets in the jar, throw a beanbag in the snowman’s mouth, pin the nose on Rudolph, hook-a-duck, and a push-up challenge.

Perfectly attired Mayor Andy Abrahams and principal Andrew Cropley visited the fair on Thursday

Creative and crafty items featured were hair tinsel hair weaving, glitter tattoos, face painting and the blindfolded drawing competition.

Visitors to the fair could also purchase plenty of sweet treats such as reindeer Rice Krispie bites, hot chocolate treats, and shortbread tree biscuits.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams, who visited the fair, took part in the physical challenge against staff from the uniformed protective services team and did an impressive 44 push-ups!

Andy Abrahams said: “It’s so inspiring to see what’s happening here at the college with these students. Young people tend to get bad press and often they don’t deserve it at all.

Business programme area leader Kim Carlin with her own creative wares

“You can see the passion here with these students working hard to raise money for a really worthwhile charity to enable children’s education abroad.

“The spirit of Christmas is very present here, with these young people also thinking about those abroad who haven’t even got access to education. It makes me feel very proud and humbled to be here and it’s a joy to give them a bit of encouragement.

“To put on an event such as this takes a lot of organisation and I’ve seen many students using great marketing and cash handling skills on their stalls which are all great transferrable skills which will come in very handy for their futures.”

The students’ fundraising endeavours saw them raise an impressive £880.20 for World Vision UK, the charity which helps to sponsor a child in need.

Students were on hand to get visitors to send a friend a candy cane

Student Joddie Rogers spoke to Andy Abrahams about the fundraising initiative. You can watch the interview here.

Early years teacher Sue Swinscoe said: “The fundraising event was fantastic, and the atmosphere was brilliant. As a result of the students' hard work in raising money and selling their produce a massive £880.20 was raised for their chosen charity, World Vision UK.