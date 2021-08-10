Grades announced today around the country are the result of teacher assessments which have been approved by national exam boards, and are a reflection of a student’s attainment throughout their studies.

The academy has seen an increase in the number of students achieving the highest A-Level grades, with the average mark at the Mansfield school being a B grade.

In addition, 100 per cent of students have secured a destination in employment, education or training, with 85 per cent progressing onto university pathways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO of The Evolve Trust, Claire-Marie Cuthbert, Principal of The Brunts Academy, Carl Atkin, and Martin Fiddimore, Assistant Headteacher of Brunts 6th Form, celebrating with students.

Carl Atkin, principal of The Brunts Academy, said: “At Brunts, we are dedicated to opening minds, creating opportunities for all, and ensuring our young people believe in themselves, fulfil their potential and develop the skills needed to succeed and enjoy life.

“I am so proud to say that these impressive results show that we are boldly striving towards this, and I want to congratulate each and every one of our students for their hard work and dedication.

"We wish them every success as they take on the next stage of their journeys.”

Individual successes include those of Amelia Tunnicliffe, who achieved four A* grades including Maths and Further Maths.

Amelia, who is now progressing on to study Maths at St Andrews University, said: "I really appreciate the support and guidance from the sixth form tutors and leaders over the past two years".

Additionally, Henry Stevenson gained an impressive three A* grades in his studies and will now go on to study Architectural Engineering at Leeds University.

He said: "The course was fantastic, and the teachers were so supportive, both in class and during our remote studies.

"I feel well prepared to progress onto university now.”

Fellow student, Jake Whitbread gained an A* grade and three As in his studies and has secured his place to study maths at Nottingham University.

He said: "I am delighted with my results and so grateful to Brunts Sixth Form for their tremendous support during the challenging pandemic years.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.