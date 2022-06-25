Mansfield youngsters learn about cutting crime in police visit

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Operation Reacher team visits Oak Tree Primary School, on Jubilee Way North, as part of the community engagement work.

A team spokesman said: “The staff and students were educated on the importance of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour within the community.

“The students were shown the Would You interactive input relating to online safety, where they were educated about the dangers of giving private and confidential information to strangers and the consequences of carrying a knife.”

Staff and pupils got to see inside a police vehicle.

Youngsters also got to see the kit officers use and were shown around the police vehicles, before a question-and-answer session with officers.

Kate Watson, school headteacher, said: “It’s so important to us as a school that we forge strong links within the community.

“We see working with the police as part of that and are grateful for all they have taught the children on their visit.”

