Mansfield youngsters explore animal habitats with orchard visit

Youngsters from a Mansfield Woodhouse nursery have been exploring the great outdoors.

By Jon Ball
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 7:00 pm

The children from Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, on School Lane, went on an outing to Turner Orchard for their current topic, exploring animals and habitats.

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “The children observed the bee hives and the bees coming and going and we spoke about the purpose of the bees.

“We also had a scavenger hunt and made a large hedgehog using the items the children had gathered.”

Staff and children at Turner Orchard.

The children have been learning about animals and habitats.
Children having fun at the orchard.
