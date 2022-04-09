Mansfield youngsters explore animal habitats with orchard visit

The children from Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, on School Lane, went on an outing to Turner Orchard for their current topic, exploring animals and habitats.

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “The children observed the bee hives and the bees coming and going and we spoke about the purpose of the bees.

“We also had a scavenger hunt and made a large hedgehog using the items the children had gathered.”

Staff and children at Turner Orchard.

The children have been learning about animals and habitats.