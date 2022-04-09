Mansfield youngsters explore animal habitats with orchard visit
Youngsters from a Mansfield Woodhouse nursery have been exploring the great outdoors.
By Jon Ball
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 7:00 pm
The children from Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, on School Lane, went on an outing to Turner Orchard for their current topic, exploring animals and habitats.
Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “The children observed the bee hives and the bees coming and going and we spoke about the purpose of the bees.
“We also had a scavenger hunt and made a large hedgehog using the items the children had gathered.”