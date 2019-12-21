Mansfield youngsters deliver donations to food bank

Youngsters from a Mansfield nursery visited a food bank to deliver donations.

Cherubs Ladybrook day nursery, on Somersall Street, collected donations for the Mansfield and Ashfield emergency food bank.

Jo Bramwell, assistant nursery manager, said: “We took three children – three-year-olds Evie Sims, Lily Ilyk and Anna-Rose Louth – and delivered all of our donations.

“The staff talked to us and the children about all of the fabulous work that they do for the community.

“We really found our trip interesting.”

