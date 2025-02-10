Mansfield Woodhouse school staff ‘incredibly proud’ as Ofsted confirms outstanding status

Following their latest Ofsted inspection, staff and students at Yeoman Park Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse have been celebrating exceptional results across the board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy – part of Diverse Academies Trust – was rated ‘outstanding’ in education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development,

leadership and management and sixth form provision.

Yeoman Park offers a specialist educational environment for children and young people aged three to 19 years-old with ASD and profound and multiple learning difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating Yeoman Park's outstanding Ofsted report are pupils from the school with, from left, Cat Thornton, David Cotton (both Diverse Academies Trust), Courtney Hoop (principal), Zoe Clayton (assistant principal), Lucy Spacey (executive principal). Photo: Submitted

Ofsted inspectors visited the academy in its current premises, but extensive investment in capital infrastructure and facilities is also taking place following the announcement that Yeoman Park would become one of the first 50 schools in England to benefit from the Government’s transformative 10-year rebuilding programme.

Inspectors praised the ‘outstanding quality of education and care for SEND pupils and noted that students ‘thrive and are happy due to the school’s exceptional provision’.

Yeoman Park’s unique personal development package was hailed as another strength of its provision, as were the positive relationships and behavioural standards which sit at the very heart of the academy.

Inspectors commented on a well-designed, personalised and ambitious curriculum for all learners and gave positive feedback on the school’s careers and next steps programmes, its effectiveness in preparing post-16 students for life ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlighted the ‘exemplary’ behaviour of pupils, their high attendance, and summarised that ‘the school has established a safe and respectful culture’ and that ‘pupils consistently demonstrate qualities of resilience and respect, in line with the school’s values’.

Courtney Hoop, school principal, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our Ofsted report as what shone through was that communication and the individual learner is at the heart of everything we do.

“The timing could not have been better as we are about to move into a new purpose-built building with state-of-the-art facilities. It was important that we were inspected on our current school culture, provision, community, and curriculum, recognising strengths in all areas but particularly reading and personal development.

"With the support of our skilled and dedicated staff, learners, their families, governors and Diverse Academies Trust we have achieved something really very special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are now able to bring together an outstanding school with outstanding facilities and offer SEND learners of Mansfield the very best which is what they deserve.”

Lucy Spacey, executive principal added: “We take immense pride in the dedication, care, and commitment that our incredible team has shown.

"This achievement reflects the hard work and passion of everyone in our school community.

"Together, we are not just providing education—we are shaping futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With every step forward, we ensure that each child receives the support, encouragement and opportunities they deserve to thrive and reach their fullest potential.”

Cat Thornton, chief education officer for Diverse Academies Trust, commented: “We are incredibly proud of the academy on receiving such a positive and well-earned Ofsted judgement.

"The success of Yeoman Park Academy demonstrates what can be achieved by great teams working together as a trust with the highest aspirations for all our children sitting at the heart of all we do.”

David Cotton, trust chief executive, added: “Yeoman Park’s staff work extremely hard to ensure that every child achieves to their highest potential and this has been confirmed by the excellent Ofsted judgement.”