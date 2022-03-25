Mansfield university hub is opening its doors to potential students this weekend

The hub, which is based next door to West Notts College, offers a range of courses, including nursing, sports science and business.

Sarah Mayfield, who runs the facility, said: “NTU in Mansfield is all about education focusing on real skills needed for the working world. Our courses are practical and relevant – and we offer more than degrees. If you are looking for a different way to get into higher education, or are thinking about returning to education, then come along to the NTU hub in Mansfield to find out more.

“Our courses are designed so that you can still work and earn a living at the same time as studying, and our academic staff will be on hand to answer any questions you may have. There will also be current students there to give you a real sense of what it’s like to study at NTU – how they manage the balance between work and study.

Sarah Mayfield

“You might be thinking about getting into nursing, perhaps on the front line as a paramedic, become a personal trainer, care worker, or even find out how to develop your entrepreneurial skills.

“Even if you don’t have a plan in mind but want to explore opportunities to further your education and/or career, we’re here to help.

You’ll be able to take a tour of our hub and see the facilities (our mock hospital ward is fascinating!) and you’ll be able to ask questions about anything from accommodation, funding, how to apply and even events or societies you can get involved with as a student.”

If you would like to attend, you can register here.

The NTU Mansfield Hub