Mansfield students wow in bewitching production

Performing arts students at a Mansfield school put on a bewitching display to sell-out audiences.

Students from Years 7 to 13 took part in The Samworth Church Academy’s production of The Wizard of Oz.

A scene from The Samworth Church Academy's production of The Wizard of Oz.

Year 13 student Olivia Bonser-Storey impressed in the lead role of Dorothy, having taken part in every school production working her way up to the lead role.

And Caroline Ashley, academy drama team leader, said Year 9 student Lucy Kealey “held her own against the seasoned professionals” in her first foray into a school production, playing the Wicked Witch.

Mrs Ashley said: “The show was a fantastic success. Students performed to sell-out audiences on two nights, along with a matinee show for primary schools and members of our retired community.

“The audiences all commented on the professionalism and talent on display and I would have to agree.

Year 12 student Adam Combes-Beastall played the Tin Man in The Samworth Church Academy's production of The Wizard of Oz.

“The role of Toto was played by Ethan Bacon, whose comedy portrayal and on-stage comedy chemistry with Ronny Day, Sean Smith and Adam Combes-Beastall, as Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Man, had the audience in stitches.

“The annual production really is an important calendar event and is just another example of how we strive to enrich the cultural and creative experiences for our young people.

“We saw incredible dancers, actors and musicians create work that was equal to that of older professionals.

“It was a real example of how dedication and hard work really does pay off.”