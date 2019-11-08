Mansfield students pause to remember the Fallen

Students at a Mansfield school were pausing to remember our War heroes today.

Queen Elizabeth's Academy, Chesterfield Road South, was holding its annual Remembrance service.

Guests expected to attend include Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, and members of the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham.

The event was due to include a colliery brass band, a bugler and past and present Armed Forces personnel and would see the lowering of the flag by cadets.

