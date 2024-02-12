Mansfield student wins top prize at College apprenticeship awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The occasion took place at Edmunds restaurant based at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.

This was the third time that one of the largest educational establishments in East Anglia (West Suffolk College) hosted an awards ceremony aimed at championing the individuals who have benefited from studying on these popular programmes during a campaign called National Apprenticeship Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 12 awards were handed out in total and Brooke Dickinson, 25, from Mansfield received the science and pharmacy apprentice of the year.

Apprentice Brooke from Mansfield wins top award at college ceremony

Brooke is currently studying on a level three pharmacy apprenticeship whilst working for The Sherwood Forest Trust.

Brooke said: “I completed my GCSEs, then did a travel and tourism qualification at college and after gaining a Christmas job at Boots, I was given the opportunity of starting on a pharmacy programme. Then a job came up at the hospital and here I am.

“I looked in to university but came to the realisation that I couldn’t afford it. When the chance of starting an apprenticeship came up it was a ‘win win’ for me. I could progress and get a qualification whilst maintaining my income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very busy running a home and looking after my dog Mabel - it’s hard at times - but I’d say doing an apprenticeship is beneficial as you gain the real life experiences of work, you learn your clinical knowledge and see things in person as they are happening. You really have to think on your feet.

“When I found out the news that I had won the award I was shocked. It gave me reassurance that I am making the right steps in my life, I’m making the right choices and doing something to progress myself.

“Winning it has also given me the confidence to believe in myself and it has helped me realise that I am doing a good job.”

Dr Nikos Savvas, the Principal of West Suffolk College and CEO of the Eastern Education Group, said: “National Apprenticeship Week showcases the very best that Apprenticeships have to offer up and down the country. Tonight, we have celebrated the excellent performance of Apprentices in a multitude of different sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have over 2,000 apprentices in learning and are supporting over 950 employers. We now deliver apprenticeship training from Cornwall to Northumberland and from Merseyside down to Hampshire.