Mansfield sixth forms: Average A Level results and how many pupils make it to university

The Government has ‘graded’ many of the area’s sixth forms on their A-level results and revealed how many of their students progress past school.
Data by the Department for Education has marked the scores for the area’s colleges and sixth forms based on the average A Level results.
The Government standardises how A-level results progress using point scores – but, because these are quite difficult to interpret, this is also represented in the form of a grade from A+ to G.
To accompany the data, your Chad has also found how many of each college’s students progressed into university, including Russell Group universities.
1. Mansfield's sixth form and colleges graded
The Department for Education has graded Mansfield and Ashfield's sixth form and colleges on their A Level results and revealed where students progressed to after school. Photo: m
2. Garibaldi School - B-
The sixth form, in Forest Town, received an average A Level score of B-. An unbeatable 100 per cent of its 22 pupils progressed to further education or employment after leaving in 2020. The previous year, 65 per cent went on to do a degree, including 20 per cent at a Russell Group university. Photo: m
3. Samworth Church Academy - C
The sixth form, on Sherwood Hall Road, received an average A Level score of C. An impressive 90 per cent of its 62 pupils progressed to further education or employment after leaving in 2020. The previous year, 61 per cent went on to do a degree, including 11 per cent at a Russell Group university. Photo: m
4. West Nottinghamshire College - C-
The college, on Chesterfield Road South, had an average A Level score of C-. An impressive 75 per cent of its 1,441 student cohort who left in 2020 progressed into further education or employment. The previous year, 35 per cent of students went on to do a degree, including 3 per cent at a Russell Group university. Photo: m