Mansfield secondary school with 'high rate of exclusions' ordered to improve

One of Mansfield's largest secondary schools has been told by education watchdog Ofsted that it "requires improvement".

Queen Elizabeth Academy, on Chesterfield Road South, was found to have a higher rate than the national average for pupil absences and exclusions when the watchdog conducted a full inspection between June 18-19 this year.

Assessing the school on five key areas, Ofsted found that the school requires improvement in its effectiveness of leadership, quality of teaching and outcome for pupils, while personal development and behaviour and its post-16 centre were viewed as 'good'.

The inspector found that leaders were "ambitious for pupils" and that staff morale was "high", but that pupils' progress was "below the national average".

It found that teachers "do not always make sure that the work they set matches pupils' abilities", but that overall pupils are "happy at school".

The inspector advised that the school "strengthens pupils' progress" by ensuring activities meet "the right level of challenge for pupils", and to improve the curriculum to ensure pupils can take part in music, drama and geography.

The school was also recommended to "reduce pupils' absence and exclusion, especially for pupils with special educational needs".

The inspector said: "Leaders are deeply committed to their work. Despite this, leadership and management require improvement. This is because leaders’ actions have not had a great enough impact on the overall quality of pupils’ education.

"The quality of teaching and learning requires improvement because it is not consistently good across all subjects and year groups. Though improving, the impact of teaching varies.

"However, almost all teachers are fully qualified subject specialists. Teachers have good subject knowledge. Where teachers communicate this knowledge well, it has a strong impact on pupils’ learning.

"The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is good. Many pupils start at the school with low attainment. These pupils often have little confidence in their ability to learn.

"Pupils enjoy school. Staff make sure that pupils’ emotional and physical well-being are a priority. Leaders invest heavily in pupils’ health. For example, every day starts with the offer of a free breakfast so that pupils are well-nourished and able to learn.

"But pupils’ outcomes still require improvement. This is because pupils of different abilities make similar rates of progress overall. In year ten, however, the higher-ability pupils are making less progress than other pupils."

Your Chad understands the principal, Miss Helena Brothwell, is no longer with the academy.

The academy has been contacted for comment.