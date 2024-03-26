Mansfield schools in Flying High Partnership enjoy top results in country-wide MAT League tables

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in Cotgrave in 2012, the Flying High Partnership currently has 33 schools across Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, with a new school due to open in September 2024 in Worksop called Whipman Woods Flying High Academy.

When compared to MATs of similar size in the league tables, namely of 20 or more schools, the Flying High Partnership has been ranked:

3rd best performing MAT in the country for combined outcomes

Pictured are a number of the Flying High Partnership headteachers

6th for writing progress

2nd for both reading and maths progress.

In relation to the achievements of Flying High Partnership children recognised as disadvantaged they rank:

4th highest attaining trust in the country for combined outcomes at KS2

2nd highest performing for reading progress.

7th for writing

3rd for maths

Results show that children recognised as disadvantaged attending Flying High Partnership schools have outperformed non-disadvantaged children nationally in all progress measures, and in reading they have doubled the progress score of non-disadvantaged children.

Claire Stirland (Flying High Partnership’s Director of Education), said, “We are really proud of our children across the Flying High schools. They have performed amazingly well, and this is borne out in the league table results. This is testament to the hard work of both staff and children and is their success story.

“We know results like these can only be achieved when school leaders place children at the centre of their decision making, and when every child is championed to achieve. We are extremely proud of the outcomes for children recognised as disadvantaged as this is a core element of our partnership’s aims. We know the crucial difference that education can make to life chances, and every member of staff in our Flying High schools has played a crucial role in supporting our children to overcome any barriers and to unlock their potential.”

CEO and Founder of The Flying High Partnership is Chris Wheatley, who said, “Our vision from the start was to raise aspirations, to nurture fantastic character, and ensure academic excellence for all of our children. If successful, we knew this would enable our children to achieve limitless possibilities in the future.

“These latest results demonstrate our children’s achievements are recognised as some of the best in the country.

“It fills me with immense pride for each and every child, -and each and every school who belong to our partnership. It’s quite simply a brilliant achievement!”

Steven Champion is head teacher at Forest Glade Primary School in Sutton-in-Ashfield, which is a member of the Flying High Partnership.

Steven said, “We are incredibly proud to be part of the Flying High Partnership, where children are provided with the foundation to take them into the future well equipped for what lies ahead.

“High expectations and a commitment to high quality teaching and learning for all, no matter what barriers they may have, is something which has seen our children at Forest Glade perform significantly better than national averages, and this is something that, without the support of the Partnership, would not be possible.

“At Forest Glade Primary School, we are so proud to have been in the top 1% of schools for attainment last year, making absolutely sure that the foundation for our children is secure. This was only possible through the support of our community, Flying High Partnership, our incredible children and all the staff who contributed to the children’s journey through primary school.”