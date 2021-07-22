Mansfield school's fundraising run for King’s Mill Hospital is underway

Samworth Church Academy students are helping to raise funds for a television for King’s Mill Hospital’s critical care unit.

The effort is prompted by the story of George Paterson, husband of the school’s receptionist, Tonia Paterson, after George became the final patient suffering from COVID to leave the unit after spending an incredible 115 days in intensive care.

Sharon Bassett is Education Welfare Officer at The Samworth Church Academy, and has been organising various events for the fundraising effort including a surprise visit to the hospital by Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough to brighten football fan George’s day.

Children were inspired by the story of George Paterson who spent 115 days in intensive care

Sharon said: “I was inspired by George's wife Tonia, who, on the darkest of days, showed such strength and courage to come to work; being a role model for her two daughters and holding the family together.

“I felt that we, as a school, needed to pay something back for Tonia's commitment to the academy and the best way to do this would be to raise funds for King’s Mill Hospital’s NHS Heroes, on behalf of us all.

"By linking the 115 days George spent in the critical care unit, to completing 115 laps totalling 34,500 meters around the academy track, we hope to raise enough money to reach our goal.

"The reaction and support from the students has blown me away.”

Children are raising money for King's Mill Hospital

Sharon says she also wanted to organise something for George.

“I knew George was a huge Mansfield Town fan so, with the help of Mark Stevenson at the club, we managed to arrange a surprise visit to George in hospital." she continued.

"The club was fantastic, Nigel Clough gave his time generously and George's reaction was priceless.”

George’s wife Tonia said: “George is doing really well; he sees the physiotherapists twice a day and is working hard to be able to get home.

Children are running 115 laps

"He was absolutely over the moon that Nigel took the time to visit him, he was so thrilled, he never stopped talking about it .”

Samworth Church Academy have set up a Just Giving page for anyone wishing to support the effort.

