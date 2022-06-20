Mansfield school's delight with good Ofsted rating

St Peter’s CE Academy, a school for 237 pupils aged three-11 on Bellamy Road, was rated good by education watchdog Ofsted for education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision, giving an overall effectiveness of good.

It was its first inspection as an academy, having been told it requires improvement in its last inspection as St Peter’s School in 2016.

In the newly published report, inspectors hailed the behaviour of the ‘polite’ pupils.

School govenor and St Peter's Church vicar The Reverend Caroline Phillips, back left, chairman of governors Christine Bacon, second from left, and headteacher James Marshall, right, celebrate the report with pupils.

They said: “Pupils enjoy coming to this school because they feel it is theirs. They know staff want the best for them all. Pupils say that they have helped them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are supporting them now to catch up with their education.

“Staff work tirelessly to support the many vulnerable pupils, and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, so they achieve well.”

“In class, pupils pay attention and work hard. They like their lessons.”

The inspectors also hailed the efforts of staff ‘to improve all aspects of this school’ and how ‘senior leaders have created a culture where every pupil is welcomed’.

Staff and governors at the Ofsted celebration party at the home of Christine Bacon.

James Marshall, headteacher, said: “We are happy. The inspectors recognised the hard work of the children, staff, and governors.

"As headteacher, it has been a challenge at times over the past six years, but I could not be prouder of the outcome, especially for such a wonderful school and community.”

To further improve, the school was told to ensure new subject leaders ‘receive the support that they need so they become confident and sufficiently skilled in their roles’ and that the system for assessment in foundation subjects is fully development.

To celebrate the result, Christine Bacon, chair of governors, hosted a celebratory party for staff and governors.

She said: “Much credit must go to Mr Marshall, who, over the last six years has worked tirelessly to ensure the school improved in all years, in all categories.