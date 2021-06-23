Mansfield schoolchildren learn about animals with visit from White Post Farm staff

Staff from Farnsfeld’s White Post Farm took along rabbits, chicks, mice, guinea pigs and a bearded dragon, as well as a snake and tarantula for children at the Ladybrook school to learn about during their lessons.

White Post’s Freya Holt was on hand to help introduce children to the animals.

“It’s nice to give children an opportunity to handle the animals and to learn how to look after them,” she said.

Flying High Academy pupils meet the visitors from White Post Farm.

"We get a variety of responses from children, but it is usually the snake which gets the biggest reaction as not many of them will have touched one before.

"They tend to think it will feel slimy and are surprised to learn it feels soft and that the snake is docile.

"Hopefully children will get new experiences with our visits, and we are happy that we are able to start working with children in schools again.”

Craig Barnes, from the farm centre, said visits to schools are educational and fun and can diminish misconceptions some children may have about animals.

“The visits not only promote awareness but also responsible pet ownership,” he said. “The children are able to discuss the natural habitats of animals and why we should safeguard them wherever possible.

“A lot of children tell us about their own pets and we are able to talk about the best ways of caring for them too.”