Mansfield schoolchildren captured from above by police drone

The spectacle was captured by a Nottinghamshire Police drone team on Friday during a demonstration and question and answer session.

PC Paul Henson, one of nearly 20 officers trained to fly a police drone, told pupils how the machines were regularly used to find missing people and criminal suspects.

He said: “I really enjoy these kind of visits. It’s a really rewarding side of the job and I was pleased to be able to help the school with their idea of an aerial photo.

“The children really seemed to enjoy learning more about our drones and also asked some really good questions about our work.

“These kinds of visits are about introducing children to the police at a young age and breaking down any barriers that may exist.

“That’s important because these children really are the police officers of the future. So if we can inspire them and interest them in our work that can only be a good thing.”

The Nottinghamshire Mini Police is an engagement scheme designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work within the community to keep people safe.

As a member of the mini police scheme, Wainwright Primary Academy receives regular visits from officers who come and talk about their work.

Julia Hallam, of Wainwright Primary academy, said: “We’ve really been honoured by this visit. It was wonderful to get the whole academy involved in this, and it was great to see the look on the faces of the children as the drone was in the air. I even heard one of our youngest foundation pupils saying ‘the drone was amazing’ which was really nice.