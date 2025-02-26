Mansfield school students raise over £1.5k for Cancer Research UK

Students from All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy presented a cheque to Cancer Research for £1607.73 raised through a variety of events.

Throughout January students prepared and delivered a range of events in the hope of raising a significant amount of money to go to both the development of the sensory room located in the learning support department and towards a charity voted for by all students.

Both staff and students took part in a Lip Sync battle, where we saw songs ranging from YMCA and Spice Girls to Will Smith and Adele.

Each year group also set up a charity fair during tutor time where we saw cake sales, penalty shoot out’s and guess the number of sweets in the jar.

As a result, as a community we raised just over £2000, a fantastic effort and hard work from staff, students, parent/carers and governors.

