Mansfield school keeps its Good Ofsted rating

A Mansfield school is celebrating after Ofsted inspectors said it had maintained its Good status.

The education watchdog visited The Joseph Whitaker School in March in the second short inspection carried out since the school was judged to be good in December 2015.

Inspectors found the leadership of the sixth form is effective and the attainment of students is good overall.

In a letter to head teacher David Bell, Inspector Chris Evans said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“You and the leadership team, together with governors and trust leaders, are aspirational for the school and are determined to realise future improvements and success.

“Through leaders’ regular checks on the quality of teaching and pupils’ progress, your evaluation of the school is detailed and accurate.

“You know the school’s strengths and areas that require further development. Your plans to address the areas that need to improve are well prioritised, regularly reviewed and supported by clear success criteria.

“Governors share your determination to ensure that the school’s provision fully meets pupils’ learning and welfare needs.”

The report said although the progress made by students dipped in 2018, leaders’ decisive actions have ensured that current students are making stronger progress.

Leaders have ensured that the curriculum offered meets the needs, abilities and aspirations of students.

Head teacher David Bell said: “I am very proud to be Headteacher of such a well-regarded school and this Ofsted report is testament to the hard work of the staff and students, the support we receive from parents and the opportunities we continue to have as part of the East Midlands Education Trust (EMET).”