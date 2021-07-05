The new Diocesan Director of Education for Southwell & Nottingham, Nigel Frith, visited St Peter’s Church of England Primary Academy Mansfield last Friday, on his mission to visit all church schools and academies within his jurisdiction.

Nigel, who was formerly principal of Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh, Northern Ireland, toured the Bellamy Road school, meeting staff and pupils.

After his visit, Mr Frith heaped praise on the ‘remarkable’ school.

He said: "I was inspired by all I saw during my visit to the academy.

"This remarkable school is an oasis in the heart of its community, reaching out to parents and caring for its pupils.

"The school’s vision includes core beliefs that ‘our pupils deserve the best’, every child will receive an education that opens doors for them, and every child is loved.”

