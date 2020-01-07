Mansfield school holidays 2020: term dates for the spring, summer and autumn terms

As important as school is, students also need plenty of time off.

Fortunately, there are several breaks planned for the upcoming academic year.

Don't worry - the kids will soon be tearing out the school gates once again! Picture: Shutterstock

It’s worth remembering that academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when Mansfield schools break up in 2020:

Spring term

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Spring mid-term break - Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Spring term ends/Easter break - Monday 6 April 2020 until Friday 17 April 2020

Summer term

Summer term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020

May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Summer term ends - Friday 24 July 2020

Autumn term

Autumn term starts – Tuesday 1 September

Autumn mid-term break – Monday 19 October 2020 to Friday 30 October 2020

Autumn term ends – Friday 18 December

For more information, go to the Nottinghamshire County Council website.