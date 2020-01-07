Mansfield school holidays 2020: term dates for the spring, summer and autumn terms

As important as school is, students also need plenty of time off.
Fortunately, there are several breaks planned for the upcoming academic year.
It’s worth remembering that academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.
However, these are the official dates for when Mansfield schools break up in 2020:
Spring term
Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020
Spring mid-term break - Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020
Spring term ends/Easter break - Monday 6 April 2020 until Friday 17 April 2020
Summer term
Summer term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020
May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020
Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020
Summer term ends - Friday 24 July 2020
Autumn term
Autumn term starts – Tuesday 1 September
Autumn mid-term break – Monday 19 October 2020 to Friday 30 October 2020
Autumn term ends – Friday 18 December
For more information, go to the Nottinghamshire County Council website.