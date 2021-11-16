Mansfield school gets library upgrade thanks to donation from housebuilder
Pupils at a Mansfield school are set to benefit from new library books, thanks to a housebuilder’s £1,000 donation.
The Harlow Academy, in Harlow Wood, Mansfield, caters for young people with complex physical and sensory needs and is part of the Evolve Trust.
The donation from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme will fund new books for the school’s recently refurbished library.
Claire-Marie Cuthbert, the Evolve Trust chief executive, said: “The school has recently renovated its library into the theme of the classic novel The Jungle Book and we wanted to support this project with a range of new and exciting books.
“Reading and listening to stories can help children in so many ways. This donation will fund a collection of new and exciting books and is really appreciated as it will benefit all the young people of The Harlow Academy.”
Neil Follows, Persimmon Homes Nottingham managing director, said: “After such a difficult period during the global pandemic, we all need an escape sometimes.
"For many of the young people cared for by the Evolve Trust, getting stuck into a book and shutting the world out provides a perfect refuge and let’s their imagination shine.”
The donation was made from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions programme where each of the company’s regions can select two local charities or good causes every month, to support with funding up to £1,000.
