Mansfield school gets a 'good' summer send-off from Ofsted

A Mansfield school has been given a great end-of-term present in the form of fine report from Ofsted.

Fountaindale School, on Nottingham Road, which is part of the Nexus Multi Academy Trust, was rated good across the board for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, early years provision and sixth-form provision when it was inspected on May 13.

In their report, inspectors said: “Fountaindale provides a kind and caring environment, pupils are treated with dignity and respect and supported by a highly skilled staff team that shows them care and compassion.

"The school has high aspirations for pupils and works closely with parents and carers, and a range of health professionals, to ensure that pupils receive a high-quality education.

"As a result, pupils achieve well, within the context of their special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Pupils know that staff are there to help if they are worried or upset.

"The support from staff makes them feel safe and appreciated.

"Pupils are proud of their achievements and enjoy the praise they receive from staff and their classmates.

"The school has developed an ambitious curriculum that sets out what pupils will learn in each of the three ‘pathways’ available.

"Staff use these ‘pathways’, as well as pupils’ education, health and care (EHC) plans, to adapt their teaching to meet each pupil’s specific needs.

"The curriculum ‘pathways’ are well designed and provide teachers with a clear framework so that they can deliver a tailored experience to meet each pupil’s development needs.

“The development of communication is a strength throughout the school and providing pupils with a ‘voice’ results in their increased resilience, confidence and independence.

"Pupils are encouraged to develop a love of books and for some, this is through sensory stories.

"When appropriate, pupils are taught phonics in a fun and meaningful way.

“Behaviour in the school is positive, pupils are supported to communicate their needs, helping them to avoid any frustration and focus on their learning.

"Pupils’ personal development is well promoted and secondary-age pupils and students in the sixth form benefit from a range of opportunities to explore the world of work.

"They access important careers advice and support regarding future options.

From the early years to the sixth form, there is a focus on ensuring that pupils are well prepared for their next steps.

On what the school can do to further improve, inspectors said: “The school should ensure that all staff have knowledge and expertise needed to enhance and develop pupils’ learning so that no time is lost.

“The school should ensure that all staff have the skills and understanding to meet the needs of all pupils.

“The school should ensure that it evaluates its work effectively, so that it knows what is working well and what needs to be improved, for the benefit of all pupils.”

Chris Evans, head teacher, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon with it, people are aware of the previous issues with the school the last time Ofsted came and this report is reflective of all the hard work everyone has put in over the last three years.

"It’s all down to teamwork and support we’ve had from the Nexus Trust, the teamwork of the staff and the kids themselves have been absolutely brilliant.”