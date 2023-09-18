Watch more videos on Shots!

Giving it an overall rating of good, education watchdog Ofsted said the school, part of the Diverse Academies Trust, was a “beacon” and “a school for the community to be proud of”.

In their newly published report, inspectors said “leaders take the responsibility of serving the community extremely seriously” and praised the academy for its “ambition, warmth and happiness”.

Inspectors highlighted the importance of inclusion, diversity and equality and that ‘pupils behaviour was exemplary’ and that they are ‘proud of their school’.

Wainwright Academy pupils celebrate the school's excellent Ofsted report. Photo: Wainright Academy

In relation to extra-curricular activities, Ofsted cited the “countless wider experiences” children have access to, and that leaders “resolve the barriers faced by some pupils” so “there are no limits”.

In terms of teaching and learning, the report said “subject leadership is a strength”, adding that pupils described teachers as “knowledgeable”.

Inspectors also noted the support special needs and disabilities pupils are given, enabling them to “achieve well”.

Jon Chapman,school principal, said: “I am truly humbled by Ofsted’s report and I am also immensely proud of our whole academy community.

“We have a fabulous team of people here at Wainwright, who are all driven to do the very best for our children and for that I am incredibly grateful – it really is a team effort.”

Lucy Spacey, executive principal, said: “This is a huge milestone for the academy. We take great pride in seeing our children thrive and succeed in life and look forward to continuing our transformative work and sharing our insights with others.”

Cat Thornton, trust chief education officer, said: “We are delighted the significant improvements at Wainwright have been reflected in this outcome.

“Thanks to the dedication, commitment and hard work of everyone involved, the academy is now recognised as providing the highest quality of education, care and support for every child, and is a school that the community can rightly be proud of.”