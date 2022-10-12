Mansfield school delighted with 'good report' - and vows to keep improving

Anthony Bek Community Primary and Nursery School has been rated good in its latest inspection by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted.

The school, on Rotherham Road, Pleasley, was praised for its ‘purposeful, busy atmosphere’ and how pupils are well-behaved and polite.

Ofsted’s newly-published report says: Anthony Bek is a welcoming school. Pupils say they enjoy school. They say they feel safe. They know there is always a member of staff they can speak to if they have worries.

Pupils celebrate Anthony Bek Primary school's good Ofsted report.

“Leaders and staff ensure that pupils are happy and ready to learn. They have high expectations of what all pupils can achieve.”

The school has 227 pupils on roll, aged three-11.

Highlighting how reading is a priority, phonics is taught well and pupils enjoy maths, as well as the ‘interesting and creative’ geography topics, Ofsted said: “Leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum for all pupils. Pupils are taught a broad range of subjects.

“Leaders have identified the most important knowledge pupils must learn and remember. Pupils can make connections between what they are currently learning and what they already know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly published report builds in a similar good rating following a mini-inspection in 2017.

Donna-Marie Johnson, headteacher, said: “We are extremely pleased by our latest Ofsted report, demonstrating we remain consistently good.

“This is particularly impressive due to the turbulent times all schools have experienced over the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever we have visitors to the school, we are always commended on how welcoming, friendly and calm our school is and how polite and well-behaved our pupils are and to see this also recognised by the report is very gratifying.

“The secret of our success is quite simple: we have a remarkable team of dedicated staff and governors alongside a supportive community.”

To further improve, the school was recommended to ensure new subject leaders have the time and training to effectively monitor their subjects.

Mrs Johnson said: “We won’t be resting on our laurels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are always striving to further improve, ensuring our pupils have the very best educational experience and wider opportunities in this ever-changing educational landscape.”