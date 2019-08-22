Mansfield's Manor Academy pupils achieve solid GCSE grades

Students and staff at The Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse are celebrating strong GCSE results.

Overall, 75 per cent of students at the school achieved a grade 4 or above in English, while 62 per cent of students secured a grade 4 or above in maths, with a 4 being the grade set by the Government as a pass.

Manor Academy GCSEs

The Manor Academy has excelled in many other subject areas, and students across the year group have yielded some fantastic results.

Katrina Kerry, headteacher at The Manor Academy, said: “Well done to all who have received their GCSE results today – we are proud of all of our students and staff and would like to congratulate them for all their hard work.

“As a community we are pleased to see so many of our students happy with their achievements and excited to take the next step in their education.

"We thoroughly look forward to welcoming many of them back for sixth form next year.”

Schools Minister Lord Agnew said: “Today marks the culmination of much hard work from students and teachers alike, and I want to congratulate all those involved in the exceptional results at The Manor Academy, and the wider team at The Two Counties Trust.

"GCSE results can be the springboard for a whole career, so whether young people choose further study through A levels, an apprenticeship or a vocational qualification, they should be full of excitement about the next stage in their lives.”